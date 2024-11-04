TomoChain Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $30.00 million and $1.64 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

