Traeger (COOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $403.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.25. Traeger has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

