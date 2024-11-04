TrueCar (TRUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.83. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,492. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

