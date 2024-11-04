TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,804,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894,519 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after acquiring an additional 597,770 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

