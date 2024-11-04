TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,352.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,234 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $192.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.