TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 349,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.