Truist Financial Cuts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $42.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FOXF stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

