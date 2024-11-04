Truist Financial Cuts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $34.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPCH. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Trading Up 4.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,135,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 115.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 207,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 111,185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 341,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.