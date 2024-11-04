Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Tutor Perini’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

