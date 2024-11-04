Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Up 5.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.