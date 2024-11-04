TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. TXNM Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of TXNM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. TXNM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $569.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. TXNM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.33%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

