Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UBER opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.