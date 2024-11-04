UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.60. 248,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after acquiring an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

