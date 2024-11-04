Ultra Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $596,057.07 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,713.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00487632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00068118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00019980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005782 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07234355 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $427,540.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.