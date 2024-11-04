UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,716 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UNH opened at $567.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $581.96 and its 200-day moving average is $542.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The company has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

