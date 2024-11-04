Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 804.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 962.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 894.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,301.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 822.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 405,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 361,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $788.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

