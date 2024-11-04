Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Endeavour Silver worth $98,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 60.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $9,452,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5,735.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 438,794 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 431,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.87 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

