Van ECK Associates Corp Has $81.57 Million Stock Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,992 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $81,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HODL opened at $78.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $83.39.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

