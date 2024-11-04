Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,348 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $69,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in Tyson Foods by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -972.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -3,266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

