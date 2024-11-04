Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,456 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,944,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $43,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 163.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Unity Software from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.