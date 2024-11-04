Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 9.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VIG stock opened at $195.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

