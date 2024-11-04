Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 159.8% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.95. 214,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,830. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

