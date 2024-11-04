Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

