Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $127.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $131.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.