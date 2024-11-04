Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $262.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day moving average of $250.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.53 and a 1-year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

