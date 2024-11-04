Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $200.41. 65,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,107. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average is $190.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.40 and a 1-year high of $205.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.