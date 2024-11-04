Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

