Venom Price Down 9.7% This Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Venom has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a total market capitalization of $134.91 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,246,611,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,246,508,215.69 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07516256 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,526,859.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

