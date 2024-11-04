Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) SVP Surekha Trivedi Sells 752 Shares

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 960,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. Veralto’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Veralto by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veralto by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

