Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at C$12.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$20.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.68.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

