Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 55143520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £862,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Versarien
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.