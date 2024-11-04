Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

