Vestor Capital LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

