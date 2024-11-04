ViciCoin (VCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.84

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for $21.08 or 0.00030610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $209.92 million and approximately $0.84 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,855.07 or 0.99918719 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,513.30 or 0.99422772 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,955,870 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

