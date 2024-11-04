ViciCoin (VCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.84

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, ViciCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for $21.08 or 0.00030610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $209.92 million and approximately $0.84 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,855.07 or 0.99918719 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,513.30 or 0.99422772 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About ViciCoin
ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,955,870 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.
ViciCoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.