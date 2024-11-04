Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $66.53 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $66.53 million and $10.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,100.93 or 0.99786597 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012276 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,598,662.13015707 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.29128914 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $12,492,438.97 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

