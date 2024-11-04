Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 253.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 216.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $82.19 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

