Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.670-11.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Waters also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.
Waters Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE WAT traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.74. 508,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Waters has a 12-month low of $241.95 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
