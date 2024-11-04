Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

NYSE WTS opened at $193.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $174.04 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,237.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

