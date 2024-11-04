Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

WEAV stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $942.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,570.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $693,495.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,570.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $212,035.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,083.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

