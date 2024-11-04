Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) in the last few weeks:
- 10/31/2024 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/31/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $274.00 to $257.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $280.00 to $252.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $286.00.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $281.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $368.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $311.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $321.00 to $269.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.
- 10/16/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $271.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/8/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $343.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $343.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $9.73 on Monday, reaching $214.67. 4,946,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
