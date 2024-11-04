Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ITT (ITT)

ITT (NYSE: ITT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2024 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – ITT had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,215. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.52 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ITT Inc alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ITT by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 12.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 148,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in ITT by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.