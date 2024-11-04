Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FirstService (FSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV):

10/25/2024 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2024 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $179.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $178.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstService Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $187.19 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $192.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $165.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FirstService

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

