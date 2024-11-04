Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.