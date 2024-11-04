Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $134.49. 308,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,540. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $139.80.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

