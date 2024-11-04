Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 3156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

