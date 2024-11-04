Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,747 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $525.60 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.19. The company has a market capitalization of $476.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

