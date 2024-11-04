Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $127.53 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.46 and a one year high of $131.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.