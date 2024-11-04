Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 366 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $62.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

