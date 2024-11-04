WFA Asset Management Corp Has $541,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $222.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

