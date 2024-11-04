WFA Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% in the second quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

